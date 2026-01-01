Welcome to Slack! Slack is a one-stop-shop for everything you need to get work done. Send and receive messages, manage your shifts and keep important information about your team, customers and manager at your fingertips.

Tip: Download the Slack mobile app for iOS or Android so you can easily sign in and get started.



Sign in for the first time

You'll either receive an invitation by email to join your organisation's Slack workspace or you’ll receive your username from the person at your company who invited you.



Log in from email

Open your Slack invite email on a mobile device. Tap Accept invitation. Enter your full name and a unique password, and click Continue. Enter the verification code sent to your email address and tap Continue. Download the Slack mobile app if you haven't already. Otherwise, select Open Slack. Enter your email address, and either enter the password shared with you by your admin or select Reset your password to create a new password. Once you accept the Terms of Service, you'll be taken directly to Slack.



Log in with username

Download the Slack mobile app if you haven't already, then open the app on your device. Tap Get started. Enter your email address and tap Sign in with email. Find the email from Slack and confirm your address. Tap Continue to sign in on the Slack mobile app. Select Sign in with password. Enter the username shared with you by your admin, and either enter your temporary password or select Reset your password to create a new one. Enter the verification code sent to your email address and tap Continue. Once you accept the Terms of Service, you'll be taken directly to Slack.

Note: You may also be required to use single sign-on (SSO) to log in to Slack.



Get started from Home

Once you’re signed in, the Home tab is your primary view in Slack. It's where you can catch up on unread messages, view threads, access sent and drafted messages and tick items off your to-do list.



Send and receive messages

Tap into a conversation to send messages, get updates, share files and more.



Direct messages

View all of your direct messages from the DMs tab. DMs are conversations with another person or a small group of people on your team.

To start a new DM, tap the plus sign. Tap Message. Start typing the name of the person or people you want to message, and tick the box next to their name(s). Type your message and tap the send icon.



Channels

A channel is a single place where groups of people can have a conversation and get organised around a team, topic or project. For example, you may have a channel for all the employees at your branch or personnel in your warehouse. Your org owner or org admin will assign you to any channels that you need to join. You can find your channels on the Home tab.

Here are some of the ways you can use channels:



Stay up to date with Activity

The Activity tab is where you can stay up to date on everything that may need your attention. This is where you’ll find new messages, mentions and to-do reminders. Tap the Unread messages button to filter the list to only unread updates.

Once you’ve reviewed an item in Activity, you can tap and hold it to take an action:

Add to to-dos

Add a message as an item in your to-do list.

Add a message as an item in your to-do list. Set reminder

Get a notification when an item is due.

Get a notification when an item is due. Clear notification

Remove an item from your Activity feed.

Remove an item from your Activity feed. Mark as read

Remove an item from your unread messages.



Find what you need with search

Some people say Slack is an acronym for 'Searchable log of all conversation and knowledge' because you can easily search and find all your work-related information. Use the Search tab to find past conversations, files and people on your team.



Customise your profile

Your profile is how other people will recognise you in Slack. Put a face to your name by adding a profile photo and name pronunciation.

Tap the default profile picture in the top-right corner. Select your display name to open your profile and tap Edit profile. Tap Edit photo and choose how you want to upload a photo: View photo library or Take a photo. Choose a photo. Under Name pronunciation, add how people should say your name. Tap Save.



Manage your notifications and status

You can receive notifications from Slack on your mobile device so that you never miss an important update. You can also set a custom status so that people trying to reach you know when you’re away on a job, with a customer or otherwise unavailable.

Tap your profile icon to update your status, temporarily pause notifications or customise which notifications you receive.



Learn more about Slack

Now that you’re set up, here are some other features in Slack:

Note: Slack is also available as a desktop app or in a desktop browser window. Find out how to navigate on desktop in the quick start guide.