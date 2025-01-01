Agentforce in Slack: Admin Setup Guide

Complete the admin setup to unlock agentic productivity for every employee in Slack

Empower your teams to seamlessly collaborate with AI agents right inside Slack. With Agentforce in Slack, agents become teammates, providing insights and executing tasks on your behalf based on conversational context from your Slack workspace—boosting efficiency and driving better outcomes.

This step-by-step guide will walk you through the entire implementation process, so your team can harness the full potential of Agentforce and AI-driven productivity.

Download the guide and follow these steps to deploy your first agent in Slack: Step 1 : Connect Salesforce and Slack

Step 2 : Build an agent in Salesforce

Step 3 : Link your agent to Slack

Step 4 : Install your agent in Slack

Step 5 : Manage agents in Slack

💡Need help? Visit slack.com/help to submit a ticket — our team is here to assist.

Alternatively, access the Agentforce admin setup instructions in this Help Center Article for an overview of the main steps summarized on a single page.