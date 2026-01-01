Agentforce in Slack: Admin Setup Guide

Complete the admin setup to unlock agentic productivity for every employee in Slack
Empower your teams to seamlessly collaborate with AI agents right inside Slack. With Agentforce in Slack, agents become teammates, providing insights and executing tasks on your behalf based on conversational context from your Slack workspace—boosting efficiency and driving better outcomes.
This step-by-step guide will walk you through the entire implementation process, so your team can harness the full potential of Agentforce and AI-driven productivity.
💡Need help? Visit slack.com/help to submit a ticket — our team is here to assist.
Alternatively, access the Agentforce admin setup instructions in this Help Center Article for an overview of the main steps summarized on a single page.
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.