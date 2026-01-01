Agentforce in Slack: Admin Setup Guide

Complete the admin setup to unlock agentic productivity for every employee in Slack
Empower your teams to seamlessly collaborate with AI agents right inside Slack. With Agentforce in Slack, agents become teammates, providing insights and executing tasks on your behalf based on conversational context from your Slack workspace—boosting efficiency and driving better outcomes.
This step-by-step guide will walk you through the entire implementation process, so your team can harness the full potential of Agentforce and AI-driven productivity.
💡Need help? Visit slack.com/help to submit a ticket — our team is here to assist.
Alternatively, access the Agentforce admin setup instructions in this Help Center Article for an overview of the main steps summarized on a single page.
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.