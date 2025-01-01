Slack AI: Launch communications

Templates and tips for communicating about Slack AI to your members
5 min read
Your organisation has purchased Slack AI for your workspace – congratulations! 👏 You’re investing in making everyone more productive and efficient in their daily communication and tasks.
We’re here to provide you with the resources to educate your members on how to best use Slack AI. The below templates are a starting point that we recommend customising to the unique needs of your organisation. As with any important message, it is worth repeating! Make sure that you communicate often with your members to help drive long-term adoption of Slack AI. Head to our Slack AI: Adoption guide for more guidance.
Tip: Set up a public channel, such as #help-slack, for questions, feedback and best practices. Bookmark and/or add to the channel canvas important information such as training resources and frequently asked questions to make it easier for your members to self-serve. And, of course, encourage them to also use Slack AI’s powerful search answers!
Wave 1: Initial communication
Slack AI will automatically be enabled for your workspace once purchased, and your members will receive a contextual walk-through of the features at first login. It is recommended that you share the below communication in advance of purchase or, if already enabled, head to the Wave 2: Launch week template.
Wave 2: Launch week
While members may have already seen the in-product walk-through, share the below information to help them go deeper on how to best use Slack AI.
Wave 3: Adoption tips two weeks post-launch
Your members have spent the last few weeks experimenting with Slack AI. Help them make it a habit to lean on AI in their daily workflows by providing examples of how the various features can be used.
Wave 4: Adoption tips one month post-launch
With your launch of Slack AI in the rear-view mirror, focus on driving long-term adoption and the value of Slack AI. In addition to the communication below, consider surveying your team for feedback and insight into how they are using Slack AI.