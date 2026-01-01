Slack AI: Launch communications

Your organization has purchased Slack AI for your workspace—congratulations! 👏 You’re investing in making everyone more productive and efficient in their daily communication and tasks.

We’re here to provide you with the resources to educate your members on how to best use Slack AI. The below templates are a starting point that we recommend customizing to the unique needs of your organization. As with any important message, it is worth repeating! Be sure to communicate often with your members to help drive long-term adoption of Slack AI. Head to our Slack AI: Adoption guide for more guidance.

Tip: Set up a public channel, such as #help-slack , for questions, feedback and best practices. Bookmark and/or add to the channel canvas important information like training resources and frequently asked questions to make it easier for your members to self-serve. And of course, encourage them to also use Slack AI’s powerful search answers!

Wave 1: Initial communication

Slack AI will automatically be enabled for your workspace once purchased, and your members will receive a contextual walk-through of the features at first login. It is recommended that you share the below communication in advance of purchase or, if already enabled, head to the Wave 2: Launch week template.

Slack AI is coming to [organization] on [date] 🚀 On [date] , Slack’s native AI capabilities will be available to all Slack users at [organization] ! Slack AI is an intuitive experience, with features that are accessible at the click of a button. It can save you time and accelerate your work by summarizing conversations in Slack and answering your questions from everything you have access to in channels or direct messages. The new experience powered by Slack AI gives you access to: Recaps: Get a daily digest of what’s happening across your teams and projects

Get a daily digest of what’s happening across your teams and projects Conversation summaries: Generate key highlights from channels or long threads, cutting straight to what’s most important

Wave 2: Launch week

While members may have already seen the in-product walk-through, share the below information to help them go deeper on how to best use Slack AI.

Slack AI is now available 🎉 As of this week, there is a new feature available in your Slack workspace: Slack AI! Slack AI saves you time and accelerates your work by summarizing conversations in Slack and answering your questions based on everything you have access to in channels or direct messages. How to get started: Take a look in the upper right corner of any conversation. You will see a new AI icon. Say hello to Slack AI! Use this to quickly summarize and catch up on conversations. Check out the recap feature from the top of your sidebar to set up your daily digest. The first time you use a Slack AI capability, it will guide you through your experience. Next time you are looking for information or an answer to a question, use Slack’s search functionality through the bar along the top and you’ll see an AI-generated answer as the first result. Check out these quick clips from our friends at Slack: How to use Slack AI to summarize conversations How to use Slack AI to recap what you missed How to use Slack AI to search for answers If you do not see Slack AI in your workspace, try refreshing your Slack desktop app. Mac: CMD + SHIFT + R

Wave 3: Adoption tips two weeks post-launch

Your members have spent the past few weeks experimenting with Slack AI. Help them make it a habit to lean on AI in their daily workflows by providing examples of how the various features can be used.

Using Slack AI ⚡ Slack AI helps you leverage Slack to be more productive from day one. Here are just a few examples of what you can do with Slack AI. This is only the beginning—we look forward to hearing how you are using AI in #help-slack. Catch up quickly. Back from parental leave, sabbatical or PTO? New to a project? Late to a thread party? Get up to speed faster using AI summaries.

Back from parental leave, sabbatical or PTO? New to a project? Late to a thread party? Get up to speed faster using Hit the ground running with a daily digest. Are you in too many channels to read them all? Slack AI recaps will auto-summarize all the channels you select into one tidy page. We recommend starting with those you want to read but don’t have time for.

Are you in too many channels to read them all? Slack AI recaps will auto-summarize all the channels you select into one tidy page. We recommend starting with those you want to read but don’t have time for. Find experts. Need to quickly locate the right person? Ask with Slack AI in search to find people who talk about your interests and the channels they work in.

Need to quickly locate the right person? Ask with Slack AI in search to find people who talk about your interests and the channels they work in. Self-source answers. Need to quickly decipher an acronym, find a tool or get a status update but don’t know where to look? AI search enables you to simply ask your question and it will answer with information grounded in all the conversations you have access to. No need to ask around and wait, or be a search power user!

Need to quickly decipher an acronym, find a tool or get a status update but don’t know where to look? AI search enables you to simply ask your question and it will answer with information grounded in all the conversations you have access to. No need to ask around and wait, or be a search power user! Overcome language barriers and unlock knowledge. Slack AI will respond in the language set in your Slack preferences, regardless of what languages the conversations summarized were in. Quality will be best in officially supported languages—English, Japanese and Spanish today (and more coming!). Check out Questions? Feedback? Ask or share in #help-slack. Slack AI helps you leverage Slack to be more productive from day one. Here are just a few examples of what you can do with Slack AI. This is only the beginning—we look forward to hearing how you are using AI in #help-slack.Check out this article with best practices for using Slack AI.

Wave 4: Adoption tips one month post-launch

With your launch of Slack AI in the rearview mirror, focus on driving long-term adoption and the value of Slack AI. In addition to the communication below, consider surveying your team for feedback and insight into how they are using Slack AI.