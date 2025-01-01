Watch video
Video

Speed quote to cash

3 min

This video is best for:

  • Sales professionals

Keep prospects hot by reducing the time it takes to generate quotes and gain approvals from various stakeholders, also known in the industry as “quote to cash.” With Slack, you can streamline this cumbersome process into clicks and notifications, versus endless email chains that might take days or weeks to triage. What’s more, with Slack Connect your reps can easily communicate with prospects and customers to build stronger, more loyal relationships.

Was this resource useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related videos and resources