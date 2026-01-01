Speed quote to cash

This video is best for:
- Sales professionals
Keep prospects hot by reducing the time it takes to generate quotes and gain approvals from various stakeholders, also known in the industry as “quote to cash.” With Slack, you can streamline this cumbersome process into clicks and notifications, versus endless email chains that might take days or weeks to triage. What’s more, with Slack Connect your reps can easily communicate with prospects and customers to build stronger, more loyal relationships.
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