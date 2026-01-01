Speed quote to cash

最適合觀看這部影片的人：
- Sales professionals
Keep prospects hot by reducing the time it takes to generate quotes and gain approvals from various stakeholders, also known in the industry as “quote to cash.” With Slack, you can streamline this cumbersome process into clicks and notifications, versus endless email chains that might take days or weeks to triage. What’s more, with Slack Connect your reps can easily communicate with prospects and customers to build stronger, more loyal relationships.
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！