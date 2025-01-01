Beyond the funnel: reimagining the sales experience with Slack

Most companies have now adapted to some kind of ‘new normal’ in light of the ongoing pandemic. But the dramatic shift in how we do business continues to create ripple effects for sales teams.

Company budgets are tight across industries. Buyers are less responsive to sales outreach. Core parts of traditional selling, such as face-to-face meetings and trade shows, are no longer viable and likely won’t be for some time.

But your sales team shouldn’t be looking for ways to return to ‘the way things were’. Instead, it’s time to start building a more agile sales framework. It’s time to empower reps to establish productive internal and external relationships, no matter where they’re located.

You need a better, more human way of collaborating digitally – one that maximises your team’s ability to meet both the company’s needs and the needs of your buyers.

