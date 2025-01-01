rcg-retail-dive-report

Streamlining operations, boosting collaboration and powering frontline productivity in retail

How today’s retailers can keep up with changing consumer preferences and a competitive economic landscape

less than a minute

We surveyed more than 150 retail executives and managers to find out how today’s retailers are meeting current challenges and preparing for the future. 96% of them agreed that technology is a vital part of modern store operations. In this report, learn how using Slack as a productivity platform can help retailers:

  • Eliminate internal silos and unite team members in one digital workspace
  • Share information in real time for faster decision making
  • Automate routine tasks to improve daily workflows

