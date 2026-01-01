Streamlining operations, boosting collaboration and powering frontline productivity in retail

We surveyed more than 150 retail executives and managers to find out how today’s retailers are meeting current challenges and preparing for the future. 96% of them agreed that technology is a vital part of modern store operations. In this report, learn how using Slack as a productivity platform can help retailers:
- Eliminate internal silos and unite team members in one digital workspace
- Share information in real time for faster decision making
- Automate routine tasks to improve daily workflows
