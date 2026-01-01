rcg-retail-dive-report

Streamlining operations, boosting collaboration and powering frontline productivity in retail

How today’s retailers can keep up with changing consumer preferences and a competitive economic landscape

1분 이내

We surveyed more than 150 retail executives and managers to find out how today’s retailers are meeting current challenges and preparing for the future. 96% of them agreed that technology is a vital part of modern store operations. In this report, learn how using Slack as a productivity platform can help retailers:

  • Eliminate internal silos and unite team members in one digital workspace
  • Share information in real time for faster decision making
  • Automate routine tasks to improve daily workflows

이 리소스가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

관련 리소스