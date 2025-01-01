Streamlining operations, boosting collaboration and powering frontline productivity in retail

We surveyed more than 150 retail executives and managers to find out how today’s retailers are meeting current challenges and preparing for the future. 96% of them agreed that technology is a vital part of modern store operations. In this report, learn how using Slack as a productivity platform can help retailers:
- Eliminate internal silos and unite team members in one digital workspace
- Share information in real time for faster decision making
- Automate routine tasks to improve daily workflows
太棒了！
非常感谢你提供反馈！
收到！
感谢你提供反馈。
糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！