The Slack handbook for sales teams

Sales teams know: every dollar matters.

Modern businesses—and the sales reps tasked with driving revenue—are under enormous pressure to sell faster and deliver more value for the company. That said, many sales reps only spend a fraction of their time actually selling. A good chunk of their day is spent bogged down in administrative tasks: logging activities into a CRM, finding information on an account, getting answers to customer questions and more.

Learn how sales teams can spend less time digging through inboxes and arranging meetings and more time on what matters: building relationships with customers and closing deals faster with automations. This handbook will show you and your sales team how to use Slack and Salesforce to make the most of every opportunity by working in account channels, integrating powerful apps and services and deploying new Slack features to surface information quickly.

Use this handbook to learn how to: