The Slack handbook for sales teams

Sales teams know: every dollar matters.
Modern businesses—and the sales reps tasked with driving revenue—are under enormous pressure to sell faster and deliver more value for the company. That said, many sales reps only spend a fraction of their time actually selling. A good chunk of their day is spent bogged down in administrative tasks: logging activities into a CRM, finding information on an account, getting answers to customer questions and more.
Learn how sales teams can spend less time digging through inboxes and arranging meetings and more time on what matters: building relationships with customers and closing deals faster with automations. This handbook will show you and your sales team how to use Slack and Salesforce to make the most of every opportunity by working in account channels, integrating powerful apps and services and deploying new Slack features to surface information quickly.
Use this handbook to learn how to:
- Win more deals as a team with real-time insights
- Build deep partnerships with customers in Slack Connect
- Automate admin with workflows to focus on selling
- Bring deal context from Sales Cloud into Slack to boost sales
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！