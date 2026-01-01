Headset and phone representing customer service for technology
Webinar

3 ways to scale service efficiency at your tech organization

Experts share proven productivity strategies

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Customer support teams
  • Technology professionals

No matter how fantastic their products are, today’s tech organizations are not immune to poor customer experiences. With over 1 in 3 people saying they’d abandon a brand they love after a single terrible customer experience, service teams must prioritize delivering exceptional support if they want to retain customers.

So it begs the question: how can tech organizations prioritize both customers and savings? How can they be more responsive, yet more efficient?

Join us to learn about challenges facing service teams in tech today, real world use cases and best practices—straight from the experts.

Featured speakers:

Kelcy JoyntIndustry Marketing, Slack
Annie KellerSr. Experience Consultant, Slack
Dave WebbRVP, Service Sales, Slack
Claire CameronSenior Solutions Engineer, Slack

