3 ways to scale service efficiency at your tech organization

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Customer support teams
- Technology professionals
No matter how fantastic their products are, today’s tech organizations are not immune to poor customer experiences. With over 1 in 3 people saying they’d abandon a brand they love after a single terrible customer experience, service teams must prioritize delivering exceptional support if they want to retain customers.
So it begs the question: how can tech organizations prioritize both customers and savings? How can they be more responsive, yet more efficient?
Join us to learn about challenges facing service teams in tech today, real world use cases and best practices—straight from the experts.
專題講者：
SlackIndustry MarketingKelcy Joynt
SlackSr. Experience ConsultantAnnie Keller
SlackRVP, Service SalesDave Webb
SlackSenior Solutions EngineerClaire Cameron
