Crack the code on remote work

Hear from GitLab about the company’s success as a remote team and why a digital HQ is a way, not a place, to work

30 min

Remote companies are real, and really working. GitLab is a global, public company renowned for its decade of success with a 100% remote team. In this webinar, GitLab chief marketing and strategy officer Ashley Kramer shares how the right toolkit and right values create a flexible environment for collaboration, creativity and community.

Featured speakers:

Ashley KramerChief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Gitlab
Becca KrassSr. Director, Go To Market Operation, Slack

