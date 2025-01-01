frontiers-2022-ondemand-hero-7
Webinar

Crack the code on remote work

Hear from GitLab about the company’s success as a remote team and why a digital HQ is a way, not a place, to work

30 分钟

本次网络会议最适合于：

  • Everyone

Remote companies are real, and really working. GitLab is a global, public company renowned for its decade of success with a 100% remote team. In this webinar, GitLab chief marketing and strategy officer Ashley Kramer shares how the right toolkit and right values create a flexible environment for collaboration, creativity and community.

演讲嘉宾：

GitlabChief Marketing and Strategy OfficerAshley Kramer
SlackSr. Director, Go To Market OperationBecca Krass

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

太棒了！

非常感谢你提供反馈！

收到！

感谢你提供反馈。

糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！

Related Events