Crack the code on remote work

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Everyone
Remote companies are real, and really working. GitLab is a global, public company renowned for its decade of success with a 100% remote team. In this webinar, GitLab chief marketing and strategy officer Ashley Kramer shares how the right toolkit and right values create a flexible environment for collaboration, creativity and community.
演讲嘉宾：
GitlabChief Marketing and Strategy OfficerAshley Kramer
SlackSr. Director, Go To Market OperationBecca Krass
