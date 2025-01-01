Crack the code on remote work

本次网络会议最适合于：

Remote companies are real, and really working. GitLab is a global, public company renowned for its decade of success with a 100% remote team. In this webinar, GitLab chief marketing and strategy officer Ashley Kramer shares how the right toolkit and right values create a flexible environment for collaboration, creativity and community.

你将学习到的内容： How to choose the right toolkit to empower the team to work flexibly and collaboratively

Tips on how to successfully foster a remote work culture and manage your team remotely

What to expect from the future of work

演讲嘉宾：