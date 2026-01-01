frontiers-2022-ondemand-hero-7
Crack the code on remote work

Hear from GitLab about the company’s success as a remote team and why a digital HQ is a way, not a place, to work

Remote companies are real, and really working. GitLab is a global, public company renowned for its decade of success with a 100% remote team. In this webinar, GitLab chief marketing and strategy officer Ashley Kramer shares how the right toolkit and right values create a flexible environment for collaboration, creativity and community.

GitlabChief Marketing and Strategy OfficerAshley Kramer
SlackSr. Director, Go To Market OperationBecca Krass

