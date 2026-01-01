Enterprise-grade security at Slack: An in-depth walkthrough with our CSO

This webinar is best for:
- Owners and admins
- Security officers
- Technology professionals
Slack is the only channel-based messaging platform that delivers a best-in-class user experience while still meeting your security and compliance requirements. Enterprise-grade security is built into every aspect of how users collaborate and get work done in Slack. In this webinar, we’ll talk through our security posture, highlight some of our recent innovations, and give a sneak peek into our product roadmap. In addition, Mike Uster, CIO from ManTech, will join us to share his top security priorities and how ManTech is using Slack to keep teams connected during the pandemic.
For more information, check out Slack’s Security page, along with our downloadable whitepaper.
Featured speakers:
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.