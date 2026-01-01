Ladder to a key hole
Enterprise-grade security at Slack: An in-depth walkthrough with our CSO

Learn how we’re innovating in market-leading data protection capabilities while addressing the requirements expected from the most security-conscious

Slack is the only channel-based messaging platform that delivers a best-in-class user experience while still meeting your security and compliance requirements. Enterprise-grade security is built into every aspect of how users collaborate and get work done in Slack. In this webinar, we’ll talk through our security posture, highlight some of our recent innovations, and give a sneak peek into our product roadmap.  In addition, Mike Uster, CIO from ManTech, will join us to share his top security priorities and how ManTech is using Slack to keep teams connected during the pandemic.

For more information, check out Slack’s Security page, along with our downloadable whitepaper.

Featured speakers:

Bryan FongSr. Product Marketing Manager, Slack
Mike UsterCIO, ManTech

