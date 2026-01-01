Enterprise-grade security at Slack: An in-depth walkthrough with our CSO

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- オーナーと管理者
- セキュリティ責任者
- テクノロジー担当者
Slack is the only channel-based messaging platform that delivers a best-in-class user experience while still meeting your security and compliance requirements. Enterprise-grade security is built into every aspect of how users collaborate and get work done in Slack. In this webinar, we’ll talk through our security posture, highlight some of our recent innovations, and give a sneak peek into our product roadmap. In addition, Mike Uster, CIO from ManTech, will join us to share his top security priorities and how ManTech is using Slack to keep teams connected during the pandemic.
For more information, check out Slack’s Security page, along with our downloadable whitepaper.
注目のスピーカー :
