Enterprise-grade security at Slack: An in-depth walkthrough with our CSO

Learn how we’re innovating in market-leading data protection capabilities while addressing the requirements expected from the most security-conscious

45 分鐘

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

  • Owners and admins
  • Security officers
  • Technology professionals

Slack is the only channel-based messaging platform that delivers a best-in-class user experience while still meeting your security and compliance requirements. Enterprise-grade security is built into every aspect of how users collaborate and get work done in Slack. In this webinar, we’ll talk through our security posture, highlight some of our recent innovations, and give a sneak peek into our product roadmap.  In addition, Mike Uster, CIO from ManTech, will join us to share his top security priorities and how ManTech is using Slack to keep teams connected during the pandemic.

For more information, check out Slack’s Security page, along with our downloadable whitepaper.

SlackSr. Product Marketing ManagerBryan Fong
ManTechCIOMike Uster

