Enterprise-grade security at Slack: An in-depth walkthrough with our CSO

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

Slack is the only channel-based messaging platform that delivers a best-in-class user experience while still meeting your security and compliance requirements. Enterprise-grade security is built into every aspect of how users collaborate and get work done in Slack. In this webinar, we’ll talk through our security posture, highlight some of our recent innovations, and give a sneak peek into our product roadmap. In addition, Mike Uster, CIO from ManTech, will join us to share his top security priorities and how ManTech is using Slack to keep teams connected during the pandemic.

For more information, check out Slack’s Security page, along with our downloadable whitepaper.

학습 내용: We'll cover Slack's security posture along with: Compliance certifications, including FedRAMP Moderate

Data protection capabilities - Slack Enterprise Key Management (EKM) and support for data loss prevention (DLP)

Mobile security innovations

App security

Other roadmap features desired by security-conscious or regulated organizations

주요 발표자: