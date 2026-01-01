A lock surrounded by tools representing Slack having tools all in one place
How Riot Games does DevOps with Slack

Learn how Slack connects the engineers at Riot Games with the right people, information and tools in one central place

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Developers
  • Slack users
  • Technology professionals

Engineering and operations teams face intense pressure to push out better code on shorter timelines, but information silos and disparate tools create friction in the process that slows everything down.

Learn how Slack gives the engineers at Riot Games the speed and flexibility to connect with the right people, information and tools in one central place, allowing them to ship quality code faster, swarm incidents in record time and stay productive and engaged along the way.

Featured speakers:

Byron DoverManager, Software Engineering, Riot Games
Allan LeinwandSenior Vice President of Engineering, Slack
Brian MazzaferriSr. Solutions Engineer, Slack

