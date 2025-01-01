How Riot Games does DevOps with Slack

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Developers
- Slack users
- Technology professionals
Engineering and operations teams face intense pressure to push out better code on shorter timelines, but information silos and disparate tools create friction in the process that slows everything down.
Learn how Slack gives the engineers at Riot Games the speed and flexibility to connect with the right people, information and tools in one central place, allowing them to ship quality code faster, swarm incidents in record time and stay productive and engaged along the way.
演讲嘉宾：
Riot GamesManager, Software EngineeringByron Dover
SlackSenior Vice President of EngineeringAllan Leinwand
SlackSr. Solutions EngineerBrian Mazzaferri
