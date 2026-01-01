How Riot Games does DevOps with Slack

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Developers
- Slack users
- Technology professionals
Engineering and operations teams face intense pressure to push out better code on shorter timelines, but information silos and disparate tools create friction in the process that slows everything down.
Learn how Slack gives the engineers at Riot Games the speed and flexibility to connect with the right people, information and tools in one central place, allowing them to ship quality code faster, swarm incidents in record time and stay productive and engaged along the way.
專題講者：
Riot GamesManager, Software EngineeringByron Dover
SlackSenior Vice President of EngineeringAllan Leinwand
SlackSr. Solutions EngineerBrian Mazzaferri
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！