How Riot Games does DevOps with Slack

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 개발자
- Slack 사용자
- 기술 전문가
Engineering and operations teams face intense pressure to push out better code on shorter timelines, but information silos and disparate tools create friction in the process that slows everything down.
Learn how Slack gives the engineers at Riot Games the speed and flexibility to connect with the right people, information and tools in one central place, allowing them to ship quality code faster, swarm incidents in record time and stay productive and engaged along the way.
주요 발표자:
