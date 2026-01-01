How Slack moves collaborative research forward

This webinar is best for:

Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Southern California

Sr. VP, Research and Analytics and Head of Workforce Lab, Slack

Learn how Slack is better connecting research institutions via channel-based communication. Hear from Stanford University, the University of Southern California and Slack’s own in-house research team about how they are collaborating on their projects in channels. Bring your questions to our Q&A session, where we’ll talk more about specific use cases and best practices that help researchers thrive.

Was this webinar useful? Yes, thanks! Not really

Submit feedback

Nice one! Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it! Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.