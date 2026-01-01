How Slack moves collaborative research forward

Hear from professional researchers in higher ed and tech about how they use channel-based communication to drive innovative discoveries in their field
60 min
This webinar is best for:
Business decision makers
Educational leaders
Slack champions
Learn how Slack is better connecting research institutions via channel-based communication. Hear from Stanford University, the University of Southern California and Slack’s own in-house research team about how they are collaborating on their projects in channels. Bring your questions to our Q&A session, where we’ll talk more about specific use cases and best practices that help researchers thrive.
Featured speakers:
Lindsey WhitlockSr. Success Manager, Slack Higher Education & Non Profit
Lucas PuenteVP, Research, Slack
Christina JanzerSr. VP, Research and Analytics and Head of Workforce Lab, Slack
Rehan KapadiaAssociate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Southern California
Pranaya VenkatapuramSocial science research professional, Stanford University