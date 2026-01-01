How Slack moves collaborative research forward

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- ビジネスの意思決定者
- 教育指導者
- Slack アンバサダー
Learn how Slack is better connecting research institutions via channel-based communication. Hear from Stanford University, the University of Southern California and Slack’s own in-house research team about how they are collaborating on their projects in channels. Bring your questions to our Q&A session, where we’ll talk more about specific use cases and best practices that help researchers thrive.
注目のスピーカー :
