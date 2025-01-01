How Slack moves collaborative research forward

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Business decision makers
- Educational leaders
- Slack champions
Learn how Slack is better connecting research institutions via channel-based communication. Hear from Stanford University, the University of Southern California and Slack’s own in-house research team about how they are collaborating on their projects in channels. Bring your questions to our Q&A session, where we’ll talk more about specific use cases and best practices that help researchers thrive.
演讲嘉宾：
Slack Higher Education & Non ProfitSr. Success ManagerLindsey Whitlock
SlackVP, ResearchLucas Puente
SlackSr. VP, Research and Analytics and Head of Workforce LabChristina Janzer
University of Southern CaliforniaAssociate Professor of Electrical and Computer EngineeringRehan Kapadia
Stanford UniversitySocial science research professionalPranaya Venkatapuram
