How Slack moves collaborative research forward

本次网络会议最适合于：

Learn how Slack is better connecting research institutions via channel-based communication. Hear from Stanford University, the University of Southern California and Slack’s own in-house research team about how they are collaborating on their projects in channels. Bring your questions to our Q&A session, where we’ll talk more about specific use cases and best practices that help researchers thrive.

你将学习到的内容： How Slack works with higher-education customers across the globe to create a “digital campus” where staff, students and faculty are better connected

How top researchers at institutions like Stanford University and the University of Southern California are leveraging Slack today to do their best work

Why Slack’s ability to easily connect workspaces across institutions via Slack Connect makes it the perfect tool for research collaboration

演讲嘉宾：