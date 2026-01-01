Pencils and pens representing higher education
How Slack moves collaborative research forward

Hear from professional researchers in higher ed and tech about how they use channel-based communication to drive innovative discoveries in their field

60 분

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

  • 비즈니스 의사 결정자
  • 교육 지도자
  • Slack 챔피언

Learn how Slack is better connecting research institutions via channel-based communication. Hear from Stanford University, the University of Southern California and Slack’s own in-house research team about how they are collaborating on their projects in channels. Bring your questions to our Q&A session, where we’ll talk more about specific use cases and best practices that help researchers thrive.

주요 발표자:

Slack Higher Education & Non ProfitSr. Success ManagerLindsey Whitlock
SlackVP, ResearchLucas Puente
SlackSr. VP, Research and Analytics and Head of Workforce LabChristina Janzer
University of Southern CaliforniaAssociate Professor of Electrical and Computer EngineeringRehan Kapadia
Stanford UniversitySocial science research professionalPranaya Venkatapuram

