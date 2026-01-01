Webinar

New AI Results from Workforce Lab Academic Grant Winners

Find out what our academic partners have recently learned about AI

60 min

    The Workforce Lab at Slack studies how to make work better. In addition to conducting our own research, we support academics who are looking toward the future of work.

    Join us as we celebrate the professors who won grants as part of our inaugural grant program.

    In this discussion, we will discover what professors from three universities have learned about AI in the past six months.

    We will hear about the latest results on these topics:
    1. “Anthropomorphizing AI agents to achieve human-AI harmony — boom or bust?”
    2. “Collaborative creative portfolio reviewing with generative AI”
    3. “Enhancing team effectiveness and cohesion with AI-generated automated feedback”

    Featured speakers:

    Michael MassimiSenior Principal Researcher, Slack
    Marlo RaveendranAssociate Professor of Management, University of California, Riverside
    Inna SmirnovaPostdoctoral Researcher, University of Michigan
    Marlon TwymanAssistant Professor of Communication, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism
    Angel HwangAssistant Professor of Communication, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism
    Diego Gómez-ZaráAssistant Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Notre Dame

