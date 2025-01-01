New AI Results from Workforce Lab Academic Grant Winners

The Workforce Lab at Slack studies how to make work better. In addition to conducting our own research, we support academics who are looking toward the future of work.
Join us as we celebrate the professors who won grants as part of our inaugural grant program.
In this discussion, we will discover what professors from three universities have learned about AI in the past six months.
We will hear about the latest results on these topics:
1. “Anthropomorphizing AI agents to achieve human-AI harmony — boom or bust?”
2. “Collaborative creative portfolio reviewing with generative AI”
3. “Enhancing team effectiveness and cohesion with AI-generated automated feedback”
