New AI Results from Workforce Lab Academic Grant Winners

Find out what our academic partners have recently learned about AI

    The Workforce Lab at Slack studies how to make work better. In addition to conducting our own research, we support academics who are looking toward the future of work.

    Join us as we celebrate the professors who won grants as part of our inaugural grant program.

    In this discussion, we will discover what professors from three universities have learned about AI in the past six months.

    We will hear about the latest results on these topics:
    1. “Anthropomorphizing AI agents to achieve human-AI harmony — boom or bust?”
    2. “Collaborative creative portfolio reviewing with generative AI”
    3. “Enhancing team effectiveness and cohesion with AI-generated automated feedback”

    주요 발표자:

    SlackSenior Principal ResearcherMichael Massimi
    University of California, RiversideAssociate Professor of ManagementMarlo Raveendran
    University of MichiganPostdoctoral ResearcherInna Smirnova
    USC Annenberg School for Communication and JournalismAssistant Professor of CommunicationMarlon Twyman
    USC Annenberg School for Communication and JournalismAssistant Professor of CommunicationAngel Hwang
    University of Notre DameAssistant Professor of Computer Science and EngineeringDiego Gómez-Zará

