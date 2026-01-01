colored straws representing collaboration
Webinar

Slack is the digital HQ for AWS developers and DevOps teams

Find out why Slack is the digital HQ for engineering and operations teams

42 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Developers

With increased pressure on software teams to release high-quality products faster, it’s more important than ever to work effectively in an interdependent and cross-functional manner. Yet communication and collaboration has not changed to reflect the way Agile and DevOps teams actually get work done. Join this session to find out why Slack is the digital HQ for engineering and operations teams.

Featured speakers:

Clint BurnsSolutions Engineer, Slack
Logan FraneySr. Developer Solutions Manager, Slack

