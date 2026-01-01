Slack is the digital HQ for AWS developers and DevOps teams

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

With increased pressure on software teams to release high-quality products faster, it’s more important than ever to work effectively in an interdependent and cross-functional manner. Yet communication and collaboration has not changed to reflect the way Agile and DevOps teams actually get work done. Join this session to find out why Slack is the digital HQ for engineering and operations teams.

你將學習到： Why email and chat tools fall short for supporting Agile development and DevOps

How Slack can automate and streamline processes across the SDLC and incident management

5 quick hacks to make the life of an engineer easier

專題講者：