Slack is the digital HQ for AWS developers and DevOps teams

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Developers
With increased pressure on software teams to release high-quality products faster, it’s more important than ever to work effectively in an interdependent and cross-functional manner. Yet communication and collaboration has not changed to reflect the way Agile and DevOps teams actually get work done. Join this session to find out why Slack is the digital HQ for engineering and operations teams.
專題講者：
SlackSolutions EngineerClint Burns
SlackSr. Developer Solutions ManagerLogan Franey
