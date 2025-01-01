Slack is the digital HQ for AWS developers and DevOps teams

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Developers
With increased pressure on software teams to release high-quality products faster, it’s more important than ever to work effectively in an interdependent and cross-functional manner. Yet communication and collaboration has not changed to reflect the way Agile and DevOps teams actually get work done. Join this session to find out why Slack is the digital HQ for engineering and operations teams.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSolutions EngineerClint Burns
SlackSr. Developer Solutions ManagerLogan Franey
