Webinar

Slack on Slack: Work smarter using no-code automation

Automate away everyday tasks both inside and outside Slack, no coding required

30 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Everyone

Slack’s Workflow Builder tool is a powerful, no-code solution that helps you automate routine tasks and get more work done, all from within Slack.

In this webinar we will introduce you to Workflow Builder, walk you through how we use Workflow Builder to automate those tedious tasks, and best practices and tips as you begin to explore how Workflow Builder can be used at your organisation.

Featured speakers:

Kevin VielbaumSr. Strategic Program Consultant, Slack
Shelley TraskSr. Executive Assistant, Slack

