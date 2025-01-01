Slack on Slack: Work smarter using no-code automation

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Everyone
Slack’s Workflow Builder tool is a powerful, no-code solution that helps you automate routine tasks and get more work done, all from within Slack.
In this webinar we will introduce you to Workflow Builder, walk you through how we use Workflow Builder to automate those tedious tasks, and best practices and tips as you begin to explore how Workflow Builder can be used at your organisation.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSr. Strategic Program ConsultantKevin Vielbaum
SlackSr. Executive AssistantShelley Trask
