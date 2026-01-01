Slack on Slack: Work smarter using no-code automation

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 모든 사용자
Slack’s Workflow Builder tool is a powerful, no-code solution that helps you automate routine tasks and get more work done, all from within Slack.
In this webinar we will introduce you to Workflow Builder, walk you through how we use Workflow Builder to automate those tedious tasks, and best practices and tips as you begin to explore how Workflow Builder can be used at your organisation.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.