Adjust your data retention settings to customise how long Slack will keep messages, canvases, lists and files (including audio and video clips) before automatically deleting them. You can also allow members to edit message retention settings for individual channels and direct messages (DMs).

What you need to know

On paid subscriptions, data is kept for the lifetime of your workspace by default. You can adjust your retention settings to automatically delete data after a set amount of time.

On the free subscription, you can choose to retain data for 90 days or one year. Data older than one year will be deleted from your workspace on a rolling basis.

Deletions run once per day, so data may be deleted shortly after making a change to your retention settings.

Retention settings will apply to all messages, files, canvases and lists, including those that are pinned or saved.

Note: Data deleted according to your retention setting is permanent. Be careful when adjusting these settings.



Adjust message retention settings

You can adjust message retention settings for the following conversation types in Slack:

Public channels

Private channels

Direct messages

Public Salesforce channels

Limited access Salesforce channels

Free subscription Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners can choose from the following options when setting message retention for conversations: Keep messages, but don't track edits or deletions

Slack will keep all messages for one year, but will not track message edits or deletions. After one year, messages will be permanently deleted (with the exception of those sent in Slack Connect channels sponsored by an Enterprise organisation).

Slack will keep all messages for one year, but will not track message edits or deletions. After one year, messages will be permanently deleted (with the exception of those sent in Slack Connect channels sponsored by an Enterprise organisation). Delete messages after 90 days

Slack will delete messages, edits and deletions after 90 days. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Data retention, click Expand. Choose your preferred retention settings from the drop-down menus and then click Save. Review your changes, then click Save again to confirm. Workspace owners can choose from the following options when setting message retention for conversations: Never delete messages – save edits

Slack will keep all messages and track message edits and deletions.

Slack will keep all messages and track message edits and deletions. Never delete messages – don’t save edits

Slack will keep all messages, but will not track message edits or deletions.

Slack will keep all messages, but will not track message edits or deletions. Choose custom timeline

Slack will delete messages following the custom time frame that you choose. Note: On the Business+ subscription, you can choose to delete messages from channels, but keep them accessible in exports if your workspace has been approved to export data from all conversations. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Data retention, click Expand. Choose your preferred retention settings from the drop-down menu and then click Save. Review your changes, then click Save again to confirm. Set org-level message retention policies Org owners can set a policy for message retention that will apply to every workspace in their org. To set an org policy for message retention or hiding, contact our support team. What to expect: By default, when an org-level policy is set, workspace owners can’t adjust message retention settings for their workspace.

Org owners can request the option to set org-level retention policies and allow workspace owners to adjust retention settings for public and private channels in their workspaces.

When a policy is set, Slackbot will notify the primary org owner and request approval to apply it. If approved, Slackbot will notify each workspace owner of changes to retention settings. Message retention options: Never delete messages – save edits

Slack will keep all messages and track message edits and deletions.

Slack will keep all messages and track message edits and deletions. Never delete messages – don’t save edits

Slack will keep all messages, but will not track message edits or deletions.

Slack will keep all messages, but will not track message edits or deletions. Choose custom timeline

Slack will delete messages following the custom time frame that you choose.

Note: If your organisation is approved to export data from all conversations, you can choose to delete messages from channels and DMs, but keep them accessible in JSON-based exports. Review org-level message retention policies From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select History.

Set workspace-level message retention settings Workspace owners can adjust message retention settings if allowed by their org owners. From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Next to Data retention, click Expand. Choose your preferred retention settings from the drop-down menu. Click on Save. Review your changes, then click Save again to confirm.

Bear in mind: Your retention settings will impact what you see in exports from your workspace or Enterprise organisation.



Allow conversation-specific retention settings

Workspace owners and org owners on paid subscriptions can allow people to override retention settings and edit message retention for individual conversations with the following options:

Member overrides allow members on paid subscriptions to set their own message retention period for private channels and their DM conversations. Workspace owners will be able to adjust this for public channels as well.

allow members on paid subscriptions to set their own message retention period for private channels and their DM conversations. Workspace owners will be able to adjust this for public channels as well. Admin overrides allow Admins on the Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions to edit message retention for channels with channel management tools.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Data retention, click Expand. Tick the box next to Let workspace members override these settings and then click Save. Review your changes, then click Save again to confirm. Set message retention override policies Org owners can set a policy that allows admins or members to override retention settings and adjust message retention for individual conversations. With this policy in place, workspace owners won’t have the option to adjust message retention settings for workspaces that they manage. Contact our support team to set this policy for your org. When a policy is set, Slackbot will notify the org primary owner with a request to apply it. If approved, Slackbot will notify each workspace owner of changes to retention settings.

Review message retention override policies From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select History. Review your policies next to Message history overrides.

Set workspace-level message retention override settings Note: If a retention policy has been set at the org level, workspace owners won’t be able to adjust message retention settings for their workspace(s). From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Next to Data retention, click Expand. Tick the box next to Let members set their own message history in private channel. Click on Save. Tick the box to confirm the change, then click on Apply new setting.

Note: Retention does not apply to messages in deleted channels. If you delete a channel, messages and revisions will be permanently deleted, regardless of your workspace retention settings.

Adjust file retention settings

When configuring your file retention settings, the available options will depend on your subscription.

Note: It’s not currently possible to set file retention settings for specific conversations.

Adjust retention settings for canvases and lists

When configuring retention settings for your Slack canvases and lists, the available options will depend on your subscription.

Note: When retrieving a canvas via exports, only the most recent version will be included, unless your workspace or organisation can export data from all channels and conversations.

Free subscription Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscription Workspace owners can choose from the following options when setting retention for canvases and lists: Keep all canvases and lists

Slack will keep all content in canvases and lists for one year before they are permanently deleted.

Slack will keep all content in canvases and lists for one year before they are permanently deleted. Keep canvases and lists for 90 days only

Slack will permanently delete the content in a canvas or list after 90 days. When a canvas or list is deleted depends on the date when it was last edited, not the date when it was created. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Canvas and list history, click Expand. Select your preferred retention settings and click Save. Review your changes, then click Confirm settings. Workspace owners can select a retention policy that will apply to all lists and canvas types from the following options: Keep all canvases and lists

Slack will keep all canvases and lists for the lifetime of your workspace. Canvases and lists that have been manually deleted will not be preserved and will not appear in an export.

Slack will keep all canvases and lists for the lifetime of your workspace. Canvases and lists that have been manually deleted will not be preserved and will not appear in an export. Keep canvases and lists, but only for a set number of days

Slack will permanently delete all canvases and lists after the number of days that you choose. When a canvas or list is deleted depends on the date when it was last edited, not the date when it was created.

Slack will permanently delete all canvases and lists after the number of days that you choose. When a canvas or list is deleted depends on the date when it was last edited, not the date when it was created. Keep all canvases and lists, including deleted canvases and lists

Slack will keep all canvases and lists for the lifetime of your workspace. Deleted canvases and lists (including those that have been manually deleted) will be available via exports for all conversations and the Discovery API.

Slack will keep all canvases and lists for the lifetime of your workspace. Deleted canvases and lists (including those that have been manually deleted) will be available via exports for all conversations and the Discovery API. Keep canvases and lists, including deleted canvases and lists, but only for a set number of days

Slack will permanently delete canvases and lists after the number of days that you choose. Deleted canvases and lists (including those that have been manually deleted) will be available via exports for all conversations and the Discovery API until the specified time has elapsed. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Canvas and list history, click Expand. Select your preferred retention settings and click Save. Review your changes, then click Confirm settings. As an org owner, you can set a policy for canvas and list retention that applies to every workspace in your org. To do so, contact our support team. The following policy options will apply to all lists and canvas types: Keep all canvases and lists

Slack will keep all canvases and lists for the lifetime of your Enterprise org. Canvases and lists that have been manually deleted will not be preserved and will not appear in an export.

Slack will keep all canvases and lists for the lifetime of your Enterprise org. Canvases and lists that have been manually deleted will not be preserved and will not appear in an export. Keep canvases and lists, but only for a set number of days

Slack will permanently delete all canvases and lists after the number of days that you choose. When a canvas or list is deleted depends on the date when it was last edited, not the date when it was created.

Slack will permanently delete all canvases and lists after the number of days that you choose. When a canvas or list is deleted depends on the date when it was last edited, not the date when it was created. Keep all canvases and lists, including deleted canvases and lists

Slack will keep all canvases and lists for the lifetime of your Enterprise org. Deleted canvases and lists (including those that have been manually deleted) will be available via exports for all conversations and the Discovery API.

Slack will keep all canvases and lists for the lifetime of your Enterprise org. Deleted canvases and lists (including those that have been manually deleted) will be available via exports for all conversations and the Discovery API. Keep canvases and lists, including deleted canvases and lists, but only for a set number of days

Slack will permanently delete canvases and lists after the number of days that you choose. Deleted canvases and lists (including those that have been manually deleted) will be available via exports for all conversations and the Discovery API until the specified time has elapsed. When a new retention policy is applied, Slackbot will notify the Org primary owner and request their approval to apply the update.

Review canvas and list retention policies From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select History. Review your policies next to Canvases and lists.

Note: Slackbot skills are excluded from canvas retention, so they won’t be deleted based on your policy.