Workflow Builder offers a set of tools to automate routine processes in Slack. By default, all members (but not guests) can access Workflow Builder to create workflows.

What to expect

Tip: Owners and admins can view all published workflows in their workspace or Enterprise organisation and add themselves as workflow managers from the workflow dashboard.



Manage access to Workflow Builder

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions By default, all members can create workflows. You can restrict workflow creation to owners and admins only, or allow access to certain people. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Publish workflows, click Expand. Choose who can create workflows. If you select Any owner or admin, you can tick the box next to Certain people and groups to grant access to specific members or user groups. Click Save. By default, all members of an Enterprise org can create workflows. Org owners and admins can choose to disable Workflow Builder for their org, or set an org policy to choose which members can create workflows. Enable or disable Workflow Builder From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings. Then select Organisation settings. Next to Workflow Builder, select Enable or Disable. Then, click Enable or Disable to confirm. Any workflows created before Workflow Builder was disabled will remain active and available for anyone to use. To prevent people from using a workflow, add yourself as a workflow manager and remove the workflow, or ask an existing workflow manager to unpublish or delete it. Set an org policy for workflow creation When Workflow Builder is enabled, org owners and admins can set an org policy to manage who can create only standard workflows and who can create workflows. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings. Then select Organisation policies. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Publish workflows, click Add policy. Choose who can create workflows. If you select Any owner or admin or Org owners and admins, you can tick the boxes next to Include all regular members of specific workspaces or Include certain people to grant permissions to workspaces or specific people. Click Save policy, then click Create policy to confirm.



Manage access to workflow steps and triggers

Workflows start from a trigger, and the steps that follow determine the actions a workflow can take. You can limit which steps (Slack-built, custom or connector) and triggers your members can use in their workflows.



Edit who can use steps

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace Owners and members with permission to manage apps can manage access to steps. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. Click Workflow steps, triggers & integrations in the left sidebar, then click the name of the step that you'd like to manage. Click the three dots icon next to a step, then click Edit who can use this step. Select an option from the drop-down menu, then click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click on Manage workflows. From the left sidebar, click on Workflow steps & triggers, then click on the name of the steps that you’d like to manage. Click the three dots icon next to a step, then click Edit who can use this step. Select an option from the drop-down menu, then click on Save.



Edit who can use triggers

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace Owners and members with permission to manage apps can manage access to Workflow Builder triggers. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. Click Workflow steps, triggers & integrations in the left sidebar, then click the Triggers tab. Click the three dots icon next to a trigger, then click Edit who can use. Select an option from the drop-down menu, then click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click on Manage workflows. From the left sidebar, click Workflow steps & triggers, then select the Workflow triggers tab. Click the three dots icon next to a trigger, then click Edit who can use. Select an option from the drop-down menu, then click on Save.

Note: Restricting a step or trigger will not remove it from existing workflows.



Choose whether workflows with keyword triggers can be used in private channels

If your workspace or Enterprise org allows members to create workflows that start with a keyword, you can choose whether those workflows can be triggered in private channels.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. Click Workflow steps, triggers & integrations in the left sidebar, then click the Triggers tab. Click the three dots icon next to When a message is posted, then click Manage private channel access. Below Trigger behaviour in private channels, choose an option from the drop-down menu. If you want, choose whether workflows can use the text from a triggering message. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click on Manage workflows. From the left sidebar, click Workflow steps & triggers, then select the Workflow triggers tab. Click the three dots icon next to When a message is posted, then click Manage private channel access. Select the workspace where the When a message is posted trigger can be used. If you want, choose whether workflows can use the text from a triggering message. Click on Save.



Manage additional workflow features

Owners and admins can also manage the following Workflow Builder features:



Workflow Builder settings

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Follow the steps below to manage the ability to export workflows. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Export workflows, click Expand. Tick or untick the box Workflow managers can export workflows. Click on Save. Follow the steps below to manage default visibility for workflow steps and workflow exports. From your desktop, click on your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings. Then select Organisation settings. Next to the Workflow Builder setting that you'd like to manage, click Edit. Follow the prompts, then click Save.



Workflow Builder permissions

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Follow the steps below to manage workflow usage for Slack Connect, default visibility for workflow steps, starting workflows with webhooks and downloading workflow form data. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Click Expand next to the feature that you'd like to manage access to, then tick or untick the box. Click on Save. Set an org policy to manage starting workflows with webhooks and workflow form response downloads. From your desktop, click on your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings. Then select Organisation policies. Click the Permissions tab. Next to the policy you'd like to set, click Add policy. Follow the prompts and select Save policy. Click Create policy to confirm.