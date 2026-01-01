You can download form responses from workflows in your workspace or Enterprise organization. To delete them, please submit a request.

Note: If you don't see the option to download workflow form responses in Workflow Builder, find an owner or admin to ask for help.

Download workflow form responses

There are a few ways to download workflow form data. Which option you use will depend on whether a workflow was created in Workflow Builder or by a developer in your organization using Slack platform tools.

Workflow Builder workflows Developer-built workflows From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, click Managed by you. Click the pencil icon next to a workflow to open it in Workflow Builder. Click the three dots icon in the top right, then select Download form responses from the menu. If the workflow includes multiple forms, you'll have to select one from the drop-down menu first. You'll get a direct message (DM) from Slack with a link to the file when it's ready. To download workflow form responses from workflows created by a developer, you can use an API or the Slack command line interface (CLI). With either method, you'll need to add yourself as a collaborator on the app. Use an API Call functions.workflows.steps.list.API to view a list of steps that include form responses. The function_id for the OpenForm built-in function is Fn010N, and you should also note the step_id for the steps you'd like to download as you'll need it later. Call functions.workflows.steps.responses.export API to download the form responses you need. You'll get a direct message (DM) from Slack with a link to the file when it's ready. Use the Slack CLI Download and install the Slack CLI (if you haven't already). From a terminal, change your working directory to the app's project directory. Run the slack open-form-respond export --workflow <workflow reference> command. The workflow reference is a string formatted like this: #/workflows/<callback_id>. The callback_id is assigned to the workflow in the app manifest. Select the app, environment, and which OpenForm step you'd like to download responses from. OpenForm steps will only be listed if they have data from at least one workflow run available. You'll get a direct message (DM) from Slack with a link to the file when it's ready.

Note: In workflow form CSV files, the Z at the end of a Submission Timezone timestamp indicates the UTC timezone.

Tip: In an Enterprise organization, you can also download workflow form responses from the published workflow dashboard.

Contact us to request deletion

If you’re an Org Primary Owner or Workspace Primary Owner and you’ve been asked to delete a workflow form response for compliance reasons, contact our Support team with the following information:

Identifying information about the workflow (like the link, the workflow ID, or the callback_id)

The title of the form(s) or the step_id of any steps that contain forms

The user_id of the person who completed the form and a time range covering when they filled it out