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You can download form responses from
workflows in your workspace or Enterprise organisation. To delete them, please submit a request. Note: If you can’t see the option to download workflow form responses in Workflow Builder, find an owner or admin to ask for help. Download workflow form responses
There are a few ways to download workflow form data. Which option you use will depend on whether a workflow was created in Workflow Builder or by a developer in your organisation using
Slack platform tools.
Workflow Builder workflows
Developer-built workflows
From your desktop, click
Agents & tools in the sidebar. From
Workflows, click Managed by you. Click the
pencil icon next to a workflow to open it in Workflow Builder. Click the
three dots icon in the top right-hand corner, then select Download form responses from the menu. If the workflow includes multiple forms, you’ll have to select one from the drop-down menu first.
You’ll get a direct message (DM) from Slack with a link to the file when it’s ready.
To download workflow form responses from workflows created by a developer, you can use an API or the
Slack command line interface (CLI). With either method, you'll need to add yourself as a collaborator on the app.
Use an API
Call
functions.workflows.steps.list.API to view a list of steps that include form responses. The function_id for the OpenForm built-in function is Fn010N, and you should also note the step_id for the steps that you want to download, as you’ll need it later. Call
to download the form responses that you need. functions.workflows.steps.responses.export API
You’ll get a direct message (DM) from Slack with a link to the file when it’s ready.
Use the Slack CLI
Download and install the
Slack CLI (if you haven’t already). From a terminal, change your working directory to the app’s project directory.
Run the
slack open-form-respond export --workflow command. The workflow reference is a string formatted like this: #/workflows/ The
callback_id is assigned to the workflow in the app manifest. Select the app, environment and which OpenForm step you want to download responses from. OpenForm steps will only be listed if they have data from at least one workflow run available.
You’ll get a direct message (DM) from Slack with a link to the file when it’s ready.
Note: In workflow form CSV files, the Z at the end of a Submission timezone timestamp indicates the UTC timezone. Tip: In an Enterprise organisation, you can also download workflow form responses from the published workflow dashboard. Contact us to request deletion
If you’re an org primary owner or workspace primary owner and you’ve been asked to delete a workflow form response for compliance reasons,
contact our Support team with the following information:
Identifying information about the workflow (such as the link, the workflow ID or the callback_id)
The title of the form(s) or the step_id of any steps that contain forms
The user_id of the person who completed the form and a time range covering when they filled it out
Who can use this feature? Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center. Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.