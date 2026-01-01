With Agentforce in Slack, you can work alongside autonomous AI agents that answer questions and complete tasks. Agents are created by people at your company and designed to fulfil a specific purpose, like responding to IT help requests or providing information about benefits.

Learn more about Agentforce: Visit our set-up guide or contact your Slack account executive.



Browse and message agents

Find agents that your admins have added to your Slack workspace or Enterprise organisation in the Agents tab. From there, you can discover new agents to work with, start a conversation and view past exchanges. To help you get started, some agents offer pre-written messages, but you can always write your own.

Send a direct message

Desktop Mobile From your desktop, click Tools in the sidebar. If you can’t see Tools, click More to find it. Click Agents in the sidebar. From Installed agents, search for and select an agent. Choose a prompt, or send a message to start a conversation. Tap Agentforce at the bottom of your screen. If you can’t see Agentforce, click More to find it. Search for and select an agent. Choose a prompt, or send a message to start a conversation.



View previous conversations

You can access previous direct message (DM) conversations with agents if you need to refer back to them.

Desktop Mobile From your desktop, click Tools in the sidebar. If you can’t see Tools, click More to find it. Click Agents in the sidebar. From Installed agents, search for and select an agent, or select one below Recent agents. Click Past threads, then select a conversation to open it. Tap More at the bottom of your screen, then tap Agentforce. Below Today, Previous seven days or Previous month, tap a conversation to open it.

Note: Slack admins and owners assign access to agents in their workspaces or Enterprise orgs. If you can’t see Agentforce, contact an owner or Admin for help.



Chat with an agent in a channel

You can work with Agentforce agents in channels just like you would any other teammate. Start by adding an agent to a channel, then get their attention by mentioning them in a message.

Open the channel where you’d like to message an agent. Compose your message and make sure that you mention the agent to prompt them to answer. Send the message to start the conversation.

Note: Agents in Slack use your Slack and Salesforce permissions to develop answers and will never reply with information that you don’t have access to. Take care when sharing agent-generated information with the rest of your team.



Share an agent prompt

Help your team get the right information from an Agentforce agent by sharing an agent prompt that you used. When someone selects a shared prompt in Slack, they’ll see an agent answer tailored to them.

From your desktop, click the three dots icon next to an Agentforce prompt. Click Copy agent prompt link, then paste the link wherever you like.

Tip: Agent prompts can be shared anywhere in Slack, like channels, canvases, workflows and more.