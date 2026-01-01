With enterprise search, members of your organisation can find the information and content that they need from other applications (such as Google Drive, GitHub and more) directly where they’re already working in Slack.

Tip: You can also create custom connectors using internal data sources with the Slack APIs. For more information, visit Enterprise search for apps in our API documentation.



How it works



Enable or disable enterprise search

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organisation settings from the Menu. Click Settings in the left sidebar and select Enterprise search. Click Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Enable enterprise search for the entire organisation and click Save.



Add data sources

Once you make a data source available for your organisation, members can connect their accounts to view content from that source in Slack search results. Some data sources require additional configuration to complete set-up.

Supported data sources

Asana

Box

Confluence cloud

Dropbox

GitHub

Google Drive

Google Mail

Jira Cloud

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Teams

OneDrive/SharePoint

Salesforce

Seismic

Note: If you’ve configured a connection between Slack and Salesforce, Salesforce will be automatically available as a data source in enterprise search. You can manage settings and access from the Salesforce section of the admin dashboard.



Add a data source

When you add a data source, you can also decide who will be able to access it.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organisation settings from the Menu. Click Settings in the left sidebar and select Enterprise search. Click Configure next to the data source that you’d like to add. Next to Who can use, click Edit. Select an option from the drop-down menu. If you’re granting or restricting access to certain IDP groups or people, tick the box next to the groups or names. If you want, untick the box next to Allow these people to access this source in AI search. Click on Save.



Additional configuration

Some data sources require additional configuration to complete setup. Additional configuration for the Google Mail and Microsoft Outlook connectors is optional.

Asana

From the Asana data source page in Slack, click Edit next to Manage integrations. Enter the name of your Asana organisation, then click Save. You can locate your Asana organisation name from the Settings tab of the Asana admin console.



Box

From your Box enterprise admin settings page, scroll down to Individual Integration Controls. In the drop-down menu, search for Box Connector for Slack Workflows. Click Configure, then select Available for all users.



Confluence Cloud

From the Confluence Cloud data source page in Slack, click Edit next to Manage integrations. Type the Confluence Cloud subdomain, then click Save. You can add up to five subdomains.



GitHub

From the GitHub data source page, click Edit next to Manage integrations. Type the name of the GitHub organisation that you want to use in enterprise search and click Save. You can add up to five organisations. Sign in to GitHub and install the Slack enterprise search for GitHub app. Select the same GitHub organisation that you specified when adding the integration in Slack, then click Install.



Google Mail

By default, styling and interactive elements (like formatting, links and buttons) will display in all emails in Slack. To block HTML rendering from untrusted domains, you can create an allowlist. Here’s how:

From the Google Mail data source page, click Edit next to HTML rendering. Add your domains. Click on Save.

Note: Images will always be displayed because they are hosted on a Slack domain, slack-img.com.



Jira Cloud

From the Jira data source page in Slack, click Edit next to Manage integrations. Enter your Jira subdomain, then click Save. You can add up to five subdomains.



Microsoft Outlook

By default, styling and interactive elements (like formatting, links and buttons) will display in all emails in Slack. To block HTML rendering from untrusted domains, you can create an allowlist. Here’s how:

From the Microsoft Outlook data source page, click Edit next to HTML rendering. Add your domains. Click on Save.

Note: Images will always be displayed because they are hosted on a Slack domain, slack-img.com.



Remove a data source

If you no longer need a data source, you can remove it from your org.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organisation settings from the Menu. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Enterprise search. Select the data source that you’d like to remove. Next to Enterprise search and AI answers, click Edit. Untick the boxes next to Include in traditional search results and Use as source in AI search answers and click Save. Then, click Disable to confirm.

Tip: Take a look at the Slack blog for more details on how other organisations use enterprise search.