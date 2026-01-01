Watch video
Video

Document and file sharing with Slack

1 min

This video is best for:

  • Slack users

Easily share files with your team directly in Slack or use your favorite tool like Google Drives, Dropbox, Box and OneDrive. Files in Slack are not only searchable but also give your team context on the discussion about the document. Discover top document sharing platforms for 2025, designed for secure, seamless collaboration.

Was this resource useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related videos and resources