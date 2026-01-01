Seven steps to more effective teamwork with Atlassian and Slack

We’ve gathered best practices from a variety of teams who are using Slack and Atlassian to speed up work and foster collaboration. From remote team bonding to project status updates, there are many ways that your team can use these two tools together.

Learn how:

IT teams resolve requests faster and run IT services more efficiently

Software teams automate processes, streamline communication and reduce context switching

Remote teams improve communication and collaboration

Teams get the most out of the Slack and Jira integration

Download our e-book today to see how your team can get the most out of Slack and Atlassian.